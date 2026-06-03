Human resources committee recommends Ohio State fire professor who tackled cameraman

An Ohio State University human resources sanctioning committee recommended the firing of Salmon P. Chase Center Assistant Professor Luke Perez after he assaulted a cameraman on video in February.

The university investigated workplace violence allegations against Perez in addition to his criminal assault charges. The sanctioning committee on Tuesday said Perez's actions were "the most egregious incident of workplace violence they had ever investigated."

The report, published in late May, said there was sufficient evidence Perez violated rules against workplace violence.

In February, videographer Mike Newman and political blogger D.J. Byrnes, with the Rooster, tried to interview former Ohio State President E. Gordon Gee. Gee took some questions before declining to answer more.

That's when Perez stepped in front of Newman and threw him to the ground to prevent him from talking to Gee.

Following the incident, Perez was charged with assault and placed on administrative leave.

Ohio State has declined to comment further on the report.