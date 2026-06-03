Ohio State says nearly all remaining Strauss survivors have agreed to $100 million settlement

Ohio State University says nearly all of the remaining survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of former team doctor Richard Strauss have reached a $100 million settlement.

The Board of Trustees voted to agree to the settlement at a meeting Wednesday, saying 279 of the 280 remaining survivors have agreed to the settlement. Hundreds of others had already agreed to the settle with Ohio State in the past, with the university paying out more than $60 million to more than 300 others.

Ohio State sent a statement on behalf of the university and the plaintiffs before the unanimous vote Wednesday.

"Ohio State and 279 of the 280 individual remaining Richard Strauss survivors involved in the pending litigation have reached settlements in principle in a total amount of $100 million. The university’s Board of Trustees has now publicly ratified these agreements in principle, and all parties thank the mediators for their assistance. The mediation and its confidentiality are continuing as the parties work to finalize the details of the settlements, and additional information will be shared as appropriate," the statement said.

The agreement would end ongoing federal lawsuits by former athletes and students against the university.

Strauss sexually abused hundreds of college students and athletes while he was a professor and Ohio State team doctor until he retired in 1998. He also allegedly sexually abused minors at area high schools, including former Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Happ.

The passed resolution allows the university's general counsel and the Ohio Attorney General to work on executing the agreement with the plaintiffs.

Happ and other current and former first responders joined a growing chorus of Strauss survivors in recent weeks who have put increasing pressure on Ohio State. The group also included former Ohio State and NFL football players.

The group also joined calls to hold billionaire megadonor Les Wexner accountable for his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. That effort extended to calling on Ohio State Board of Trustees Chair John Zeiger and trustee Elizabeth Kessler to be removed from the board.

Wednesday was Zeiger's final meeting on the board after his term expired. The board appointed Jeff Kaplan as its next chair.