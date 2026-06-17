'This is our heritage.' Dayton's inaugural Black Rodeo is kickin' up dust this weekend

African American men and women from across the country will saddle up for a premiere event this weekend, when the Dayton Black Rodeo rides into town.

This includes a 20-year-old bull rider, Treshawn Woodard. On June 20, he’s competing in Dayton’s inaugural Black Rodeo. He explained a winning bull ride is about a strong time and an "eye-catching" style.

"You have to ride for eight seconds to qualify for scoring in general," Woodard said. "Once you reach that eight seconds, depending on how the rider rides and depending on the bull buck is how they determine your points within the game."

"This is our heritage. We have cowboys in our ancestry. I think that it's important for people to see that."

Woodard first mounted a bull at age 15. Three years later, a serious injury grounded him. However, he said he's ready to ride and represent his hometown.

"I'm very excited. I'm 10 toes down and ready to win," Woodard said.

Woodard also volunteers with the Dayton Urban Riding Center. This group will have a few horses at the rodeo for patrons to pet and mount for short walks.

One of them will be Austin, a 9-year-old American Quarter Horse. At the center, he helps to introduce youth to the thrill of riding.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 9-year-old Austin is an American Quarter horse at the Dayton Urban Riding Center. Here youth learn about horses and get into the saddle.

Other competitions include barrel racing, bareback riding, and tie-down roping. The Illinois company, Latting Rodeo Productions Inc. is putting on this event. They’re trucking in hundreds of ton of dirt to build a rodeo pit behind Welcome Stadium, where and Black riders from across the country will vie for top honors.

Kodi Rowden, with the Dayton Black Rodeo Foundation, applauded this event for spotlighting positive images of Black excellence.

"This is our heritage. We have cowboys in our ancestry. I think that it's important for people to see that," Rowden said.

In addition, there is an educational component.

"We'll also talk about land ownership, agriculture, taking care of animals and livestock, and entrepreneurship paths," she said.

A ticket gives you access to a full day of carnival games, the rodeo, a live concert, a trail ride and field dance, as well as a mechanical bull.

The foundation will also award several scholarships during the day's events.

Doors open at Noon on Saturday. Learn more at daytonblackrodeo.com.

