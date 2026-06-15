Local chefs miss out on James Beard Awards

Once again, it was not Cincinnati's year.

Chefs from three local restaurants were James Beard nominees for 2026, but didn't make the final cut Monday night.

Chef Sarah Dworak of Sudova and Jeffery Harris of Nolia Kitchen were both nominated for Best Chef Great Lakes, which includes Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. They were up against two chefs from Chicago, and Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia in Cleveland.

Across the river in Newport, David Willocks with The Baker's Table was nominated for Best Chef Southeast, which encompasses Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

"There were many dark nights over the last 7 years that I didn't know if I'd loose my dream of running a little restaurant with a mission to feed people with love," Willocks wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "It's been really hard. But also a powerful, and honestly, a spiritual journey."

"This is our first nomination ever and to make it to the finals is a huge deal to us," Dworak said in a video posted to social media earlier this month, before the winners were announced. "This nomination has created excitement with our staff but also our patrons. We truly appreciate all of the support and love we've received."

Sudova offers traditional and non-traditional Eastern European dishes, and The Baker's Table is farm-to-table fine dining.

Nolia was previously nominated for Best New Restaurant in 2023. It focuses on New Orleans-inspired dishes.

"This incredible honor is a testament to the dedication, passion, and flavor Jeff puts into every single dish, bringing the heart of New Orleans to the soul of Cincinnati. We are so grateful to be named alongside such esteemed talent in the region," Nolia Kitchen posted online when this year's nominees were announced.

Semifinalists were announced in January. In addition to the three nominees above, Chef Hideki Harada of Kiki was also a semifinalist in Best Chef Great Lakes. Mike Stankovich, owner of Longfellow in Over-the-Rhine, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Stankovich was a James Beard Award nominee in 2025 in the same category.

The James Beard Awards were created in 1990 and "recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

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