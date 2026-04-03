3 local chefs are on the 2026 James Beard short list

The annual awards for the country's best restaurants and chefs are out with this year's short list. Chefs from three local restaurants are James Beard nominees.

Chef Sarah Dworak of Sudova and Jeffery Harris of Nolia Kitchen are both nominated for Best Chef Great Lakes, which includes Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. They're up against two chefs from Chicago, and Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia in Cleveland.

Across the river in Newport, David Willocks with The Baker's Table is nominated for Best Chef Southeast, which encompasses Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

"Excited does not even begin to describe the feeling," states a social media post from Sudova. "Thank you to everyone who has dined with us, shared stories, and supported us."

The team at Nolia thanked guest and staff on Facebook, writing "This incredible honor is a testament to the dedication, passion, and flavor Jeff puts into every single dish, bringing the heart of New Orleans to the soul of Cincinnati. We are so grateful to be named alongside such esteemed talent in the region."

The Bakers Table adds on its website, "We’re thrilled to be nominated for Best Chef in the Southeast!"

Nolia was previously nominated for Best New Restaurant in 2023. It focuses on New Orleans-inspired dishes.

Sudova offers traditional and non-traditional Eastern European dishes, and The Baker's Table is farm-to-table fine dining.

Winners will be announced June 15.

Semifinalists were announced in January. In addition to the three nominees above, Chef Hideki Harada of Kiki was also a semifinalist in Best Chef Great Lakes. Mike Stankovich, owner of Longfellow in Over-the-Rhine, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Stankovich was a James Beard Award nominee in 2025 in the same category.

The James Beard Awards were created in 1990 and "recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

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