Nolia Kitchen owner Jeff Harris' collard slaw recipe
Has your summer garden harvest turned into a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables just waiting to make their way to your kitchen table? Below, local chefs share their mouth-watering recipe ideas inspired by gardens.
Nolia Kitchen's Jeff Harris' Collard Slaw
Ingredients
- 6 bunches collards stemmed and julienned
- 3 carrots peeled and julienned
- Fresno or jalapeño pepper julienned
- Salt and sugar to taste
- 2 cups mayo
- 1 cup rice vinegar
- 1/2 cup honey
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, toss and serve.