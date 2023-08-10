© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Food

Nolia Kitchen owner Jeff Harris' collard slaw recipe

Published August 10, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT
Jeff Harris

Has your summer garden harvest turned into a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables just waiting to make their way to your kitchen table? Below, local chefs share their mouth-watering recipe ideas inspired by gardens.

Nolia Kitchen's Jeff Harris' Collard Slaw

Ingredients

  • 6 bunches collards stemmed and julienned
  • 3 carrots peeled and julienned
  • Fresno or jalapeño pepper julienned
  • Salt and sugar to taste
  • 2 cups mayo
  • 1 cup rice vinegar
  • 1/2 cup honey

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, toss and serve.

Food Gardeningfood