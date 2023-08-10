Nolia Kitchen owner Jeff Harris' collard slaw recipe

Has your summer garden harvest turned into a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables just waiting to make their way to your kitchen table? Below, local chefs share their mouth-watering recipe ideas inspired by gardens.

Nolia Kitchen's Jeff Harris' Collard Slaw

Ingredients

6 bunches collards stemmed and julienned

3 carrots peeled and julienned

Fresno or jalapeño pepper julienned

Salt and sugar to taste

2 cups mayo

1 cup rice vinegar

1/2 cup honey

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, toss and serve.

