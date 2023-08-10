Aunt Flora's baked zucchini and cheese casserole recipe

Has your summer garden harvest turned into a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables just waiting to make their way to your kitchen table? Below, local chefs share their mouth-watering recipe ideas inspired by gardens.

RELATED: Sauces and sides to make from your garden, courtesy of chef Mona Bronson-Fuqua

Aunt Flora's baked zucchini and cheese casserole

Ingredients

2 large zucchinis, diced

1 onion, chopped

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon parsley, for garnish

1/2 teaspoon crushed chili pepper flakes, for garnish

RELATED: Nolia Kitchen owner Jeff Harris' collard slaw recipe

Directions

1. Add olive oil in skillet.

2. Sauté zucchini till golden. Remove from the skillet and set aside

3. Sauté onions, peppers and tomatoes, until fragrant, then remove from skillet.

4. In a baking dish, place zucchini then top with the onions peppers and tomatoes mixture.

5. Add garlic powder, salt, and pepper. And Italian seasoning. Top with the chili pepper flakes.

RELATED: Aunt Flora's pear cobbler recipe

6. Add mozzarella cheese and parsley.

7. Bake for 35 minutes on 350 F, or until golden brown.