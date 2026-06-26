Some Republicans want to override DeWine's vetoes

Some Republican lawmakers are calling for overrides of Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent vetoes on legislation requiring a photo ID for mail-in ballots, and on submetering rules affecting people living in certain condominiums or apartments.

Republican Rep. David Thomas, sponsor of the bill involving submetering, is among about a dozen lawmakers who are saying they want the legislature to override both of DeWine’s vetoes.

“The legislature is the literal voice of the people, ... but the legislature does something and it's vetoed, I think we have an obligation to override as much as we can. And that's always my default position," Thomas said.

The Ohio Legislature is out for the summer, and Thomas said he doesn't anticipate that they'll come back until after the November elections.

"I would love to see these policies enacted, you know, as soon as possible, but I would also not be surprised if we're going to be waiting until lame duck after the election to kind of address some of these either overrides or maybe with updated policies."

Thomas said lawmakers could also address these changes by passing different legislation that includes the policies DeWine vetoed.

If vetoes occur, Thomas said they likely won't happen before the lame-duck session in the last two months of this year. Any overrides must happen before this current General Assembly adjourns at the end of 2026.