Two housing events Saturday aim to help both renters and potential home buyers

Two free housing fairs are scheduled for Saturday, June 27 — one to connect renters to available units, and one focused on homeowners and potential first-time buyers.

Rental housing fair

The city of Cincinnati is hosting a rental housing fair at Washington Park.

The event is part of the city's partnership with City Wise Software, a Milwaukee-based company that operates an apartment listing service directly on the city website: apartments.cincinnati-oh.gov.

The site launched in December with about 140 listings. As of mid-June, there are about 220 listings. Mayor Aftab Pureval says it's designed to be a central hub for rental housing.

"Through this program, we are working to cut through the barriers that prevent renters from finding the quality, affordable housing options that are right for them," Pureval said in a statement.

The website costs the city nothing because most landlords pay City Wise Software a fee to list their units. Landlords that offer subsidized affordable housing, as well as landlords with fewer than 20 units, can list on the website for free.

"The Housing Fair is an amazing way to build upon our efforts to connect tenants with their future homes, and I can’t wait to see our residents and providers take part," Pureval said.

The fair is expected to include housing options from dozens of property groups across the city, at a wide range of prices.

The event is Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Washington Park.

Homeownership & wealth building fair

The local nonprofit organization OwnCincy is hosting the third annual Homeownership and Wealth Building Fair.

The all-day event will include workshops, panel discussions, and financial education.

The event inclues free breakfast, lunch, and childcare. Older kids, age 11-17, can go through a youth education track focused on financial skills like budgeting, credit, career choices, and entrepreneurship.

Darrick Dansby, founder of OwnCincy, says homeownership is a powerful tool for building generational wealth, but many families have been shut out.

"This fair is about meeting people where they are, answering every question — no matter how big or small — and giving them a clear path forward," Dansby said in a statement.

Dansby says the event has resources for current homeowners as well, like connections to critical home repair grants and free lead abatement opportunities.

The event is sponsored by the city of Cincinnati, Union Savings Bank, Guardian Savings Bank, Fifth Third Bank, and First Financial Bank.

It is Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Xavier University's Cintas Center.

Registration is required but free; you can sign up and learn more at owncincy.org.

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