New candidate files as a write-in for Boone County Judge Executive

William E. Woods, a Florence resident, has filled to run as a write-in candidate for the Boone County Judge-Executive race. Voters will see his name on the ballot, alongside Republican nominee Chet Hand and independent Thimothy Dean Johnson in the general election Nov. 3.

Hand was the presumptive winner until Johnson entered the race May 29. And now, voters have an additional choice in Woods, who also is running as a Republican.

In a statement online, Woods says he joined the race after weeks of conversations with Republicans, Democrats and independents in Boone County.

"Our residents deserve a transparent leader that is accountable to the people; not a political party or special interest group," Woods said in a press release. "My only interest is serving our citizens; ALL citizens. I’m ready to lead on day one.”

Woods identifies as a "Reagan Conservative," and is a small business owner and a Kentucky Colonel, according to his campaign website.

Hand told WVXU he did not have a comment at time of publication.

Read more:

