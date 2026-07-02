30 Blue Star Museums in Northeast Ohio admit military families free

The Blue Star Museums program provides active-duty military personnel (including National Guard and Reserve) and their families free admission to thousands of museums across the U.S. from May 16 to Sept. 7. Some of those attractions also hold collections of military vehicles, aircraft and other memorabilia for enthusiasts.

Each service member can bring up to five family members using valid ID for general admission. Here’s a list of the 30 participating museums located in Northeast Ohio, with veteran or retired military discounts noted where applicable.

Ashland County

Ashland County Historical Society, Ashland

The Ashland County Historical Society offers tours of homes of prominent historical Ashland residents, including a physician and state congressman, and a philanthropist who converted her home into an orphanage. Exhibits throughout the houses showcase Ashland’s industry, sports, natural history and more.

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: 420 Center St., Ashland, Ohio, 44805

Contact: 419-289-3111

Coshocton County

Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, Coshocton

Founded by two brothers from Coshocton, the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum houses a mix of international and local artwork, including Native American tools, basketry and beadwork. On the history side, see exhibits modelling life in 19th- century Ohio, like a cave shelter or a collection of antique firearms.

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 12 – 4 p.m.

Location: 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, Ohio, 43812

Contact: 740-622-8710

Cuyahoga County

Cleveland History Center, Cleveland

The Cleveland History Center preserves Cleveland’s history with fashion, automobiles and other historical objects, all housed in a Gilded Age mansion. An attached pavilion also holds a hand-carved wooden carousel originally stationed by Lake Erie in 1910 — that still operates. Veteran admission is discounted.

Hours: Thursday, 12 – 8 p.m., and Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 10825 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio, 44106

Contact: 216-721-5722

The Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland

The Cleveland Museum of Art boasts a collection of more than 66,000 works of art that span 6,000 years of history, multiple mediums and hail from all over the globe. Gallery works are rotated on a periodic basis, in addition to a lineup of temporary exhibitions. See a comprehensive lookback on the career of Black abstract artist Martin Puryear until Aug. 9, paintings from Northern India chronicling the epic of Hindu hero Rama until Aug. 16 and 19th century French photography until Aug. 23. Admission for all is free every day, but Blue Star families can get four free tickets a visit for exhibitions that require paid admission.

Hours: Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 11150 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio, 44106

Contact: 216-421-7350

Dunham Tavern Museum & Gardens, Cleveland

One of the oldest buildings in Cleveland still standing on its original site, the Dunham Tavern offers tours, events and educational programming throughout the year centered around its history as a home and stagecoach stop in the early 1800s. Admission for all is free, and Blue Star families can receive discounts on event tickets.

Hours: The museum is open for tours Wednesday and Sunday, 1 – 4 p.m., with gardens and grounds open from dawn to dusk.

Location: 6709 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio, 44103

Contact: 216-431-1060

Maltz Museum, Beachwood

The Maltz Museum chronicles Jewish heritage with a collection of more than 500 religious, historical and art objects. Among the current displays is “Icons in Ink: The Jewish Comics Experience,” a travelling exhibit of comics artwork and artifacts showcasing the influence of Jewish identity on the medium. Special Maltz Museum add-ons include a wing on Cleveland’s comics history and a make-your-own-character area.

Hours: Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Thursday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood, Ohio, 44122

Contact: 216-593-0575

Frostville Museum, North Olmsted

The Frostville Museum is a complex of nine historical and newly constructed buildings documenting life in 19th century Ohio, including homes, barns, a general store and a church. Veteran admission is also free.

Hours: Tours are available starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with additional hours during Saturday farmers’ markets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and special events.

Location: 24101 Cedar Point Rd., North Olmsted, Ohio, 44070

Contact: olmstedhistoricalsociety@gmail.com

Strongsville Historical Society, Strongsville

The Strongsville Historical Society maintains a village with buildings from 19th and 20th century Ohio, including Greek Revival and Victorian-Italianate homes, a log cabin, a private school and an antique doll collection. Strongsville-themed goods and gifts are available at the general store during events and village hours.

Hours: Walk-in tours are available Wednesday and Saturday with check-in times at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Groups larger than six can tour by appointment.

Location: 13305 Pearl Rd., Strongsville, Ohio, 44136

Contact: 440-572-0057

Erie County

Maritime Museum of Sandusky, Sandusky

Learn about the history of seacraft at the Maritime Museum of Sandusky, where you can visit a boathouse, a motor and engine room, a vessel restoration workshop and other exhibits related to life on the lake.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 125 Meigs St., Sandusky, Ohio, 44870

Contact: 419-624-0274

Milan History Museum, Milan

Explore the stages of Milan’s history at the Milan History Museum, from the maritime commerce hub that was the Milan Canal to the life of Milan native Thomas Edison. Other highlights include a doll collection and a life-size blacksmith shop.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 10 Edison Dr., Milan, Ohio, 44846

Contact: 419-499-2968

Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum, Milan

Relive the birth and childhood of Thomas Edison at the Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum, which combines educational exhibits with preserved historical artifacts to tell the origin story of the iconic inventor.

Hours: May – July, Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m.

August, Tuesday – Saturday, 12 – 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m.

September, Thursday – Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m.

Location: 9 N. Edison Dr., Milan, Ohio, 44846

Contact: 419-499-2135

Vermilion History Museum, Vermilion

Originally a print shop that produced Vermilion’s weekly newspaper, the Vermilion History Museum preserves the business and upstairs apartment where the shop owners worked for 60 years. In addition to typesetting and letter press machines, see photographs, documents and other memorabilia related to Vermilion history. Veteran admission is discounted.

Hours: Mon – Sat, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or by appointment

Location: 727 Grand St., Vermilion, Ohio, 44089

Contact: 440-967-4555

Lake County

Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse, Fairport Harbor

Originally built more than 200 years ago, the Fairport Harbor Light is now home to a museum documenting the history of the lighthouse, its keepers and other maritime artifacts from the Great Lakes. Retired military admission is also free.

Hours: Wednesday and Friday – Sunday, 12 – 6 p.m.

Location: 129 Second St., Fairport Harbor, Ohio, 44077

Contact: 440-354-4825

Lorain County

The Hickories Museum, Elyria

Tour the home of Arthur Garford, a local inventor and politician credited with inventing the padded bicycle seat. Built in 1895, the house features both Richardsonian Romanesque and Shingle style architecture.

Hours: Tours only, book in advance. Wednesdays – Fridays at 1 p.m.

Location: 509 Washington Ave., Elyria, Ohio, 44035

Contact: 440-322-3341

Lorain County History Center, Elyria

Housed in an 1857 Italianate style mansion built by local merchant Horace Starr, the Lorain County History Center features exhibits and archives of Lorain County history. General admission is free to all.

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 284 Washington Ave., Elyria, Ohio, 44035

Contact: 440-322-3341

Oberlin Heritage Center, Oberlin

Tour historical sites around Oberlin by yourself or with a guide, including a schoolhouse and the homes of a Civil War general and an inventor significant to the aluminum-manufacturing process. Pre-scheduled walking tours are also available, covering Oberlin’s connections to specific topics like abolition, activism and architecture.

Hours: Self-guided tours available Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., and by appointment. Guided tours available Thursday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Location: While the building address is 73 1/2 S. Professor St. Oberlin, OH 44074, the best driving address is 20 W. Vine St., Oberlin, OH 44074

Contact: 440-774-1700

Mahoning County

Mahoning Valley Historical Society, Youngstown

Learn about Mahoning history by touring the Arms Family Museum, an Arts and Crafts style mansion with decorative arts exhibits, clothing galleries and an interactive history room. Or, see the Tyler History Center, a community hub with rotating displays of current and past Mahoning art and culture. Retired military admission is also free.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12 – 4 p.m.

Locations: 648 Wick Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, 44502 and 325 West Federal St., Youngstown, OH 44503

Contact: 330-743-2589

The Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor (The Steel Museum), Youngstown

Life-size steel mill scenes and exhibits capture the lifespan of Youngstown’s and Mahoning Valley’s steel industry at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor, where you can see photographs, video interviews and steelworkers’ equipment on display.

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 12 – 4 p.m.

Location: 151 W. Wood St., Youngstown, Ohio, 44503

Contact: 330-941-1314

Sandusky County

Rutherford B. Hayes Library & Museums, Fremont

Located on his former estate, the Rutherford B. Hayes Library & Museums complex features a four-floor museum documenting the lives of the president and first lady in addition to Hayes’ 31-room mansion and final resting place. Exhibits explore presidential, Ohio and American history through historical artifacts like letters, clothing and furniture. Veteran admission is also discounted.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 – 5 p.m. Home tours are available each hour, on the hour, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Spiegel Grove, Fremont, Ohio, 43420

Contact: 419-332-2081

Stark County

Canton Museum of Art, Canton

The Canton Museum of Art’s collection spans 200 years of history, with a special focus on American watercolors and ceramics, like in current exhibit “Earth, Wind, and Fire: The Elements of Watercolor & Ceramics,” on view until July 26. Other shows lean environmental, with stylized sculptures of aquatic life and collages inspired by the detritus of the Great Lakes. Coming up on Aug. 18 is a retrospective on Ernie Barnes, a painter and former NFL player who created evocative depictions of Black life in the American South. Veteran admission is also free.

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m.

Location: 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio, 44702

Contact: 330-453-7666

MAPS Air Museum, North Canton

Situated in an airplane hangar, the MAPS Air Museum displays military artifacts, interactive exhibits and genuine aircraft both inside and outside the building. Admission is free for World War II and Korean War veterans and discounted for all other veterans.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 2260 International Pkwy., North Canton, Ohio, 44720

Contact: 330-896-6332

Massillon Museum, Massillon

The Massillon Museum has more than 100,000 items in its collection, shown in temporary and permanent exhibits often centering regional history. Among the curiosities on display are jewelry, photographs, sculptures and a 100-square foot miniature circus. Admission for all is free, and Blue Star families get discounts on event tickets, classes and gift shop purchases — which are available year-round, even outside of the annual Blue Star dates.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 2 – 5 p.m.

Location: 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, Ohio, 44646

Contact: 330-833-4061

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, Canton

The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum collects memorabilia from both former President William McKinley and Stark County, offering historical exhibits, a science center with live animals, a planetarium and an indoor 19th-century town complex. Adjacent to the museum is the William McKinley National Memorial, the final resting place of the president and his family.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, 12 – 4 p.m. The memorial is open April 1 – Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW, Canton, Ohio, 44708

Contact: 330-455-7043

Summit County

Akron Art Museum, Akron

Featuring work from 1850 to the present day, the Akron Art Museum holds more than 7,000 art objects across a variety of mediums. Current shows include paintings from indigenous artist Kent Monkman until Aug. 16 and portraits from queer photographer Jess T. Dugan until July 12. Forthcoming on Aug. 1 are exhibits exploring the scale of time through multimedia landscapes and the ambiguity of space through photography and sculpture.

Hours: Wednesday and Friday – Sunday, 12 – 5 p.m., and Thursday, 12 – 9 p.m.

Location: 1 S. High St., Akron, Ohio, 44308

Contact: 330-376-9186

Hower House Museum, Akron

The Hower House Museum is a 28-room Victorian mansion home to furniture and other artifacts acquired by industrialist John Henry Hower and his family.

Hours: Friday – Saturday, 12 – 3 p.m.

Location: 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio, 44304

Contact: 330-972-6909

National Museum of Psychology, Akron

Located at the University of Akron, the National Museum of Psychology collects items from notable psychology milestones, like films by Sigmund Freud and artifacts from the Stanford Prison Experiment. Veteran admission is also free.

Hours: Wednesday, 1 – 8 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4

Location: 73 S. College Street, Akron, Ohio, 44325

Contact: 330-972-7285

Trumbull County

National Packard Museum, Warren

At the National Packard Museum, hear the story of the Packard Motor Car Company, a luxury car manufacturer founded in Warren. The museum’s collection of restored vehicles stretches back to the beginning of the 20th century, showcasing years of contributions to automobile innovation.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m.

Location: 1899 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren, Ohio, 44483

Contact: 330-394-1899

Tuscarawas County

David Warther Carvings, Sugarcreek

See seacraft from five different shipbuilding eras rendered in carved ivory at the David Warther Carvings Museum, a solo collection of work by artist David Warther, grandson of fellow carver and museum subject Ernest Warther.

Hours: Monday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 1775 State Route 39, Sugarcreek, Ohio, 44681

Contact: 330-852-6096

Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, Dennison

Once a railway station and then a military canteen during World War II, the Dennison Railroad Depot is now a museum of railroad equipment, locomotives, passenger cars and other historical artifacts exploring the history of both World War I and II. Kids can do a scavenger hunt, cook and serve a meal in the dining car or marvel at a model train layout. Veteran admission is also free.

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 400 Center St., Dennison, Ohio, 44621

Contact: 740-922-6776

Reeves Victorian Home and Carriage House Museum, Dover

The Reeves Victorian Home and Carriage House Museum preserves a 17-room Victorian mansion once inhabited by local industrialist Jeremiah E. Reeves, which features a third-floor ballroom and original furnishings owned by the family. Behind the house, check out antique vehicles like the Reeves family’s 1892 carriage, sleigh and a doctor’s buggy.

Hours: Guided tours only, June – October, Wednesday – Sunday, 12 – 4 p.m.

Location: 325 E. Iron Ave., Dover, Ohio, 44622

Contact: 330-343-7040