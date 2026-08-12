Ohio roller derby teams are rolling with the punches — and growing their audience

Roller derby has been picking up speed in Ohio, growing diverse teams and fan bases rapidly since the pandemic.

The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association is the international governing body of women’s flat track roller derby with more than 400 member leagues on six continents.

From Burning River Roller Derby in Cleveland to Ohio Roller Derby in Columbus, Ohio has eight roller derby teams enrolled in WFTDA. That number doesn’t include independent or non-league affiliated teams.

The sport has a long history in the state, with organizations like Gem City Roller Derby in Dayton and Cincinnati Roller Derby celebrating 20 years of operation this year.

‘We’re really coming into our own’

A lot has changed over those two decades. Jessica Beans is a volunteer on the training committee for Gem City Roller Derby in Dayton.

She has been participating in roller derby since 2020. While their teams have fluctuated in size and success, Beans said their A-team, Purple Reign, was on a winning streak when she joined.

“We were ranked number 12 at the top of how we did out of 160 teams in our region, which is all of Northeast America,” she said. “So I feel like I came in at this time where we're really coming into our own.”

Since then, Gem City Roller Derby has built up three full teams with around 80 league members. But, looking back over her 19 seasons off and on with the team, skater Racey Rocker said there was a time when they only had seven members.

“So I've seen the league grow, I've seen it fall apart, I've seen it rebuilt,” she said. “To get 20 years in, it's pretty good.”

Growing venues, recognition

The Cincinnati Roller Derby has also seen a boom over the years.

The southern Ohio team regularly sold out its original venue in Northside before recently moving to a larger space that can accommodate 500 visitors in the North College Hill area.

“I feel like we have a very good reputation in the city,” said Andee Dixon, public relations director for Cincinnati Roller Derby. “We put a lot into our game day experience. We have an MVP section, which has drink tickets and better views of the track, and that stuff. The Cincinnati mayor, Aftab Pureval, came to our Pride game last June and declared it Cincinnati Roller Derby Day.”

1 of 3 — ezgif-70f7ecd99a0cd937.jpg Referees are a vital part of roller derby bouts, keeping track of points and penalties to keep the game fair. Shay Frank / WYSO 2 of 3 — ezgif-7481b8476506c48b.jpg Intense skating and hard hits mean the hand-taped track must be touched up in between jams. Shay Frank / WYSO 3 of 3 — ezgif-76b19f1b496aa4a2.jpg In order to get points, a designated "jammer" must pass the hips of opposing team players. Shay Frank / WYSO

Dixon said their team will often get recognized at public events, like parades. With their organization gaining that type of recognition, Dixon said they are also looking at becoming a nonprofit organization.

“We depend on our sponsors to keep everything going and that designation kind of adds more incentive, also allows us to just extend that back to the community,” She said. “I know we work hard to make our team specifically – but I think the derby community in general – very accessible.”

While growing accessibility is part of the sport’s resurgence, Dixon also credits it to a resurgence of skating as a pastime during the pandemic. She said some may have also been inspired by an Olympic athlete with roller derby ties.

“Erin Jackson, the speed skater, started out with a derby background and I think that was really cool. Unless it's just my specific algorithm of derby people, I think that might have helped too,” she said.

Movement towards inclusivity

For Dayton skater Leslie Fairchilds, community is what brought her and her sister to the sport 15 years ago.

“We have fun pretty much beating each other up and then go party together,” she said. “And we're all friends.”

That desire to connect with an inclusive community is what draws many skaters in and keeps them around. Dixon said Cincinnati Roller Derby recently changed its name from the Cincinnati Rollergirls to reflect that inclusivity.

“This is a legit sport with rules,” Dixon said. “I know a lot of teams … are trying to get away from that kind of sexualization of everything that used to be on TV.”

1 of 3 — ezgif-799bc1454a86a7f0.jpg One of Gem City's teams warmed up on the track at a bout in June. Shay Frank / WYSO 2 of 3 — ezgif-7be00fc18d750101.jpg Gem City Roller Derby prides itself on being an inclusive, supportive league that promotes grit, inclusion and high energy games for all. Shay Frank / WYSO 3 of 3 — download (18).jpg Since roller derby is a full-contact sport, skaters wear helmets, elbow pads, knee pads and wrist guards to keep them safe. Shay Frank / WYSO

The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association itself is looking to potentially change its name to be more inclusive. It released a statement on July 9, asking for feedback on a name change and ideas for the association’s new title.

It also published a written statement on its website, stating that it is “explicitly committing to these values, and to activities and efforts that increase diversity as an organization.”

That dedication to diversity is one of the things that drew Beavercreek resident Salem Shepherd, who identifies as trans, to watch her first roller derby game in Dayton in June.

“More people like me are represented on the team and in the crowd, and that makes me feel a lot more engaged with it in a way that I don't by mainstream sports,” she said.

Kelly Carpe from Yellow Springs was also in the crowd that day. She said she visited to show her daughter how sports can celebrate women’s strength.

“It is important for me to bring my daughter and her friend out to this because I wanted her to see women being really fierce in something that they're doing,” she said. “Being athletic and just sort of seeing what women can do.”

Opportunities to play

Shay Frank / WYSO Gem City Roller Derby was founded in 2006 as a skater-run, nonprofit league, celebrating "athletics, empowerment and hard-hitting competition."

Many Ohio roller derby teams offer training programs and newcomer clinics for new skaters.

Dixon said their team – like others across Ohio – hosts “drop-in” derby practices for those interested in testing out their skills.

“You can come with no experience at all,” she said. “We have loaner gear and you can practice, hang out, be a part of the community, learn, develop your skills so that you're ready for the next tryout or bootcamp.”

Beans with Gem City Roller Derby in Dayton said they will offer two skater clinics around September and October for people interested in joining the pack.

“We're always looking for skaters: transfer skaters, people that want to learn. So, people can come to that new skating clinic in the fall and then become a roller derby player.”