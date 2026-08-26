Liane Moriarty pens 'Big Little Lies' sequel 'Big Little Truths'

Liane Moriarty‘s 2014 novel “Big Little Lies” was not only a best-seller, but it also spawned an Emmy-winning HBO series.

Now, Moriarty has written a sequel: “Big Little Truths.” She joins Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘Big Little Truths’

By Liane Moriarty

Excerpted from “Big Little Truths” by Liane Moriarty. Copyright © 2026 by Liane Moriarty. Published in the United States by Crown Currency, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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