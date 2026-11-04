Retired Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis placed on three years probation

A Franklin County judge placed retired Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson on three years' probation for the death of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.

Anderson shot Lewis, a Black man, in 2022 while helping serve an overnight warrant for Lewis' arrest.

Anderson was a Columbus police dog handler at the time. Body camera footage showed him shooting Lewis in his bed a moment after the door was opened and he woke up.

Anderson said he believed that Lewis had a gun. It turned out Lewis had a vape pen in his hand.

Anderson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in September with an Alford plea, which acknowledged that there was enough evidence to support a conviction without Anderson actually admitting guilt.

Prosecutors dropped a murder charge.

Anderson could be sent to prison if he does not follow the terms of community control.

