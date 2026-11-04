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Retired Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis placed on three years probation

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Allie Vugrincic
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:26 PM EST
An older white man in a suit appears in court with an attorney on either side; one, another older white man, the other, a white woman.
Allie Vugrincic
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WOSU
Retired Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson, center, appears in court with his attorneys, Mark Collins and Kaitlyn Stephens, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. Anderson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the shooting death of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis in 2022. A murder charge for the same incident was dropped.

A Franklin County judge placed retired Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson on three years' probation for the death of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.

Anderson shot Lewis, a Black man, in 2022 while helping serve an overnight warrant for Lewis' arrest.

Anderson was a Columbus police dog handler at the time. Body camera footage showed him shooting Lewis in his bed a moment after the door was opened and he woke up.

Anderson said he believed that Lewis had a gun. It turned out Lewis had a vape pen in his hand.

Anderson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in September with an Alford plea, which acknowledged that there was enough evidence to support a conviction without Anderson actually admitting guilt.

Prosecutors dropped a murder charge.

Anderson could be sent to prison if he does not follow the terms of community control.
Allie Vugrincic
Allie Vugrincic has been a radio reporter at WOSU 89.7 NPR News since March 2023 and has been the station's mid-day radio host since January 2025.
See stories by Allie Vugrincic