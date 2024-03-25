Museum bus tour will highlight Black arts and culture

A bus tour of local art museums aims to showcase Black artworks and help people feel more comfortable in those spaces. The National Commission for Black Arts & Entertainment is creating the "Family Heritage Hop: A Black Arts & Culture Museum Tour," set to launch later this spring.

"I feel like everybody should have access to the arts here, and I wanted to be able to break down any barriers to that," says Daphney Thomas, commission president and founder.

"Oftentimes some families don't have access, or they might not feel that they are welcome in certain places, or know that there are artists and projects and programs that do reflect African American culture, and that they are welcome and that they can ... see themselves inside of these spaces."

The commission is creating the tour using a $10,000 grant from ArtsWave. It's part of the arts organization's Catalyzing Impacts program that just awarded more than $326,000 for 49 projects.

Participants — the plan is for each tour to take 50-60 people — will visit several local art museums such as the Taft Museum of Art and the Cincinnati Art Museum, and explore works created by Black artists. There also will be food, activities, workshops, and the opportunity to engage with some of the artworks.

Thomas is aiming to offer four free bus tours between May and September. The ArtsWave grant will cover the first two and the commission is applying for additional funding from other sources for the second two.

While the tours will be open to everyone, Thomas wants to reach those who might not be able to get to or afford to visit the museums on their own, and especially children.

"We would love to extend the offer to those that might not have the means to afford to take their family — meaning all of their children to the museums — and those who might find themselves without transportation. Those are the two barriers that we are removing for those who find themselves in need of those," she says.

Thomas is also hopeful people, especially children, will be energized to return, learn more, get engaged, and be excited about the arts because they can see themselves reflected in the art and artists.

