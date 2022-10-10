Blink 2022: Everything you need to know

On October 15, 2022, CPR is hosting a special event that you won't want to miss!
-
Hotel bookings and weekend flights are both reported to be "strong" for the third Blink.
-
It’s been called the country’s largest light, art and projection-mapping experience. Now BLINK is back for the first time since 2019.
-
An estimated 1.3 million people toured BLINK in 2019, and organizers expect at least that many this year.
-
A lot of electricity is needed to light up Cincinnati and Covington walls and landmarks, so one sponsor is offering carbon tax credits.
-
The flying robots will be visible on both sides of the Ohio River, according to BLINK's executive director, and "they’re going to be doing some pretty incredible formations."
-
Cincinnati's Jewish community is preparing to conclude a 14-month long commemoration of 200 years of Jewish communal life. The Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial will wrap up with a concert at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center during BLINK featuring three bands, including Walk the Moon.
-
Fourteen international and 18 local artists are included in the first announcement for the October festival.
-
Grants are now available to artists, community groups and cultural organizations to help expand BLINK“We’re really looking for projects that will impact a lot of people so that more and more residents and guests to the Cincinnati region and Downtown will experience BLINK and the vibrancy of the arts,” says ArtsWave President and CEO Alecia Kintner.
-
In a Facebook post, the agency said, "Our presence at the leadership table was feeling to us more and more like an honorary courtesy than an active and collaborative partnership. By the end of March, we had reached the end of our rope and decided it was time for us to move on."
-
BLINK will still include Findlay Market and Over-the-Rhine, Downtown, The Banks and Roebling Point, through downtown Covington. Organizers are still trying to figure out how to include Mainstrasse.