© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blink 2022: Everything you need to know

blink2017_gif-downsized__1_.gif
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

Blink 2022: Everything you need to know

BLINK — the four-day light, art and projection mapping show — is back in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky this Oct. 13-16.

Here's everything you need to know, from getting around to details on our silent disco Oct. 15.
Silent Disco Header.jpg
Cincinnati Public Radio's BLINK Silent Disco
On October 15, 2022, CPR is hosting a special event that you won't want to miss!
BlinkMapextract.png
Provided
/
Blink
Local News
This BLINK map has everything from display locations to where to catch a bathroom break
blink 2019
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Local News
BLINK parade to end with a 'big shebang finale experience': Here's what roads will close when
Bill Rinehart
Load More