Cincinnati Public's magnet school lottery is now open. Here's how to apply

Parents looking to enroll their child in one of Cincinnati Public's magnet schools can start applying now through the district's online lottery application process.

This year, CPS says they've simplified the lottery process by having one extended application period for magnet, high school, and out-of-neighborhood schools from Dec. 6 through March 10, 2023.

In previous years, the district had multiple rounds throughout the year for submitting applications, and until 2015, required parents to hand in paper forms in-person which resulted in people camping out in front of schools to get their applications in as early as possible.

Superintendent Iranetta Wright says having this extended period for submissions slows down the rush of applications the district receives at the start of the period and allows families to carefully consider which schools will better suit their needs.

"It really opens up opportunities across the board to get to know the schools that they're interested in, to get to know the programs they're interested in, without the added pressure of trying to do it within a certain amount of time," Wright said.

CPS currently offers 22 magnet schools and programs.

How to submit an application

Parents or guardians interested in submitting an application will need to do it through the CPS website and create an online account and password before entering their student's information.

Only one application can be submitted per student each year, but up to three magnet schools can be selected per application.

Once submitted, every application is given a randomly generated lottery number offering each student an equal chance of landing in their top magnet school.

All applications sent in during their extended period will receive equal consideration.

Students can choose to enroll in magnet schools in their area or apply to join one of the six citywide schools open to all students in the district.

Students and their parents will find out which magnet school they've been placed into within six weeks after the application period closes March 10.