Santa once again contracts with Kenton County for help answering holiday mail

Look, Santa is very busy and while he'd like to write back to every child that reaches out to him, he has to occasionally enlist some help from local elves.

Kenton County Parks & Recreation is once again teaming with the Kenton County Public Library to assist Father Christmas with his holiday mail load. The "Letters To Santa, Letters From Santa" program opens Monday, Nov. 14.

"The 'Letters To Santa, Letters From Santa' program is an opportunity where children of all ages can write a letter to Santa Claus and we, as Santa's helpers, help to make sure that Santa sends them a letter back," explains Rhonda Ritzi, recreation programs coordinator for Kenton County Parks & Recreation.

Letters don't need postage if sent to Santa via Kenton County. There are special "Santa Express" mailboxes in the Kenton County Government Center in Covington, the Historic Kenton County Courthouse in Independence, at Kenton County Animal Services, and at Kenton County Public Libraries.

Be sure to include your complete home address in legible writing. Each child at an address will receive their own letter, so names are important, too.

You can also submit your letter online. The deadline for all letters is Dec. 12.

Ritzi says she reads every letter.

"It is very interesting to hear what the children of this area would like to see from Santa. Some letters are your traditional 'toy of the year' or video games or toys in general. Some do wish for their their families to have a good Christmas; they wish for other extended family to come in for the holidays," she says.

She also enjoys see the pictures children include with their letters before sending them along to the North Pole.

The program has been going on for more than 20 years. Ritzi estimates they send out around 1,300 letters each season. Santa usually writes a little note about how things are going at the North Pole.

While they don't need any assistance helping Santa answer the mail, Ritzi says envelope-stuffing elves are welcome.