Campbell County Public Library launches a seed library

You can check out native plant seeds the next time you visit a Campbell County Public Library.

The Northern Kentucky library system recently launched a seed library in collaboration with the Campbell County Conservation District. Its offering packets of vegetable and flower seeds to grow for free.

Danielle Heiert, the Cold Spring branch’s adult and teen services programmer, helped start the program.

“It's just a way to encourage people to learn about different gardens, learn about the food that they're eating,” Heiert said. “And, it encourages people to see that libraries are not just the quiet place where you go to study anymore, we’re large community centers.”

Heiert says seed libraries aren’t new, but they are gaining popularity. There are hundreds of seed libraries throughout the U.S., according to the American Libraries Magazine. Many are in public libraries.

In Campbell County, each branch has its own seed library, set out by the books.

“They're actually housed in little card catalog boxes — they're super cute,” Heiert said. “We just have them sitting in public areas so people can come explore.”

The seed library includes 10 noninvasive options which have been approved by the conservation district. The seeds include spinach, chives, wildflower, radishes, cucumbers, zucchini, lettuce, basil, green beans, and sugar snap peas.

Heiert says the library is asking people to take no more than six packets as the program gets started.

You don’t need a library card to take seeds.



Where are other seed libraries in the area?

The Lane Libraries, at Hamilton, Fairfield, and Oxford Lane Libraries

MidPointe Library, Trenton location

Kenton County Library, Independence branch

Three Valley Conservation Trust, at Cherokee Park, VOA Park, Timberman Ridge, and Ruder Preserve

Love Our Land, in downtown Loveland along the bike trail near Loveland Paddle Sports

