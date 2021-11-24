If you rush to the grocery store on Thanksgiving, you probably forgot to buy one of these items

It happens every year. It's Thanksgiving Day and people rush to the store to buy the one or two items they forgot to add to their list. (I forgot rosemary and crescent rolls last year.) Or maybe a burned pie means a quick trip for more butter or sugar. (I've been there, too.)

Jenifer Moore, Kroger corporate affairs manager, says these are the top items people purchased on Thanksgiving Day last year:

Mini marshmallows

Poultry seasoning in a jar

Canned yams

Celery for stuffing

Fresh herbs

Cream of mushroom soup

Gravy mix

Cranberry sauce

Dinner rolls

Sugar

Disposable cooking and baking pans

She also said items for appetizers, baking and breakfast food topped the list.

Shipt, a same-day delivery company, released their own list of forgotten items leading up to Thanksgiving Day that includes sweet rolls, cream cheese, fried onions, butter and pie crust.

“There’s a lot to juggle when preparing to entertain for Thanksgiving," Rina Hurst, Shipt’s chief business officer and holiday shopping expert, said in a statement. "We know that with all of the chaos some crucial cooking, baking or décor items can be forgotten when needed the most. The Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List is our way to help consumers plan ahead or purchase last-minute items as they need to ensure their holidays are full of joy.”

Among the least forgotten items, according to the company? Alcohol, with only 14% of people forgetting to buy booze.

