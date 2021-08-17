Live Q&A Session Will Answer All Your Questions About COVID-19 And The Vaccines

Months after the first COVID-19 vaccines were released, people still have lots of questions. Hamilton County Public Health is getting a group of medical professionals together to provide answers and up-to-date information.

A Facebook Live is planned for Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

"There's a lot of information about there that's true and false or partially each," says Mike Samet, public information officer for Hamilton County Public Health. "We want to help clear some of this up (by putting) a panel of professionals out there that are able to answers questions straightforward and honestly."

Samet says all questions are welcome. You can submit them in advance, too, at Facebook.com/HamCoHealth.

"We have our medical director, who is also the medical director at Mercy Health. We have a couple of epidemiologists, someone from Cincinnati Black Nurse Practitioners; we have someone from Santa Maria to address Hispanic issues as well as Su Casa, also. It's a good array of community participation."

The release includes the Urban League and religious organizations, too.

Public Health says accurate information is the best way to help people make choices about their health. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

This is a link to Hamilton County Public Health's Facebook page.