© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback3.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Live Q&A Session Will Answer All Your Questions About COVID-19 And The Vaccines

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published August 17, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT
senior citizens covid vaccine
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Months after the first COVID-19 vaccines were released, people still have lots of questions. Hamilton County Public Health is getting a group of medical professionals together to provide answers and up-to-date information.

A Facebook Live is planned for Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

"There's a lot of information about there that's true and false or partially each," says Mike Samet, public information officer for Hamilton County Public Health. "We want to help clear some of this up (by putting) a panel of professionals out there that are able to answers questions straightforward and honestly."

Samet says all questions are welcome. You can submit them in advance, too, at Facebook.com/HamCoHealth.

"We have our medical director, who is also the medical director at Mercy Health. We have a couple of epidemiologists, someone from Cincinnati Black Nurse Practitioners; we have someone from Santa Maria to address Hispanic issues as well as Su Casa, also. It's a good array of community participation."

The release includes the Urban League and religious organizations, too.

Public Health says accurate information is the best way to help people make choices about their health. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

This is a link to Hamilton County Public Health's Facebook page.

Tags

HealthLatest NewsnewsletterCOVID-19COVID vaccine
Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Most recently, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She served on the Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors from 2007 - 2009.
See stories by Tana Weingartner