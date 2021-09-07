Hamilton County Faces 'Substantial Spread' Of COVID-19 With Roughly 7,000 Active Cases

COVID-19 cases continue to rise at alarming rates in Hamilton County as more than 2,500 new infections were reported in the previous week.

The county averages 361 cases per day, an uptick from 252 from last week. Currently, roughly 7,000 active cases are impacting the region, an increase of 2,000 from the week before.

Over 440 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region. At least 126 are in the ICU with 110 on ventilators. Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman called the hospital numbers "disappointing."

"We're seeing the greatest impact in those between the age of 60 and 69 right now," Kesterman said. "They're ending up at the hospital at a higher rate."

The county is seeing 313 infections per 100,000 people according to the CDC.

"That classifies Hamilton County as an area of substantial spread," Kesterman said. "That means masks are recommended in all areas and extra caution is recommended."

Meanwhile, Kesterman says vaccinations are trending in a positive direction as 70% of people ages 50-59 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

"I'm also happy to see week after week - particularly for those between the ages of 20 and 50 - we continue to see at least one percent increase each week in vaccinations for those demographics," Kesterman said.

At least 63% of the Greater Cincinnati region has received at least one dose.

Hamilton County's positivity rate is just shy of 11%. More than 91,000 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.