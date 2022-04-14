On Good Friday, Cincinnati's streetcar will become a place for 'reflection and prayer'

Cincinnati's streetcar route has been used for restaurant tours, pub crawls and simply getting around town. Now, it's part of a tool for reflection and meditation.

A faith-based coalition will use the streetcar Friday to bring people together through prayer. The Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center is gathering at noon outside the Freedom Center. Executive Director Allison Reynolds-Berry says from there, they'll ride the streetcar while praying and reflecting.

"As we look at the suffering that our neighbors here in Cincinnati are experiencing, really trying to think about how that connects and how we can pray for them and with them as part of this Easter ritual."

Reynolds-Berry says people are invited to follow the streetcar route, either riding along, walking or both, "and read through some reflections that we have written up that connect with some of the stops along the streetcar route. The different ways they can interact with that are reading them on their phone; we have some printed; and this year, we've also pre-recorded the reflections on a podcast."

Reynolds-Berry says there are 11 stations along the streetcar line that have specific entries. She says last year, they invited people to follow the route and stay socially distant.

"On Good Friday, as we think about the way that Jesus suffered, we know that folks are suffering because of COVID still, because of lack of access to health insurance, because of economic injustice," she says. "So many different pieces that we've tried to highlight a different theme in each of those different stops."

Reynolds-Berry says while the Way of the Cross For Justice is tied to Good Friday, it's not limited to Catholics or Christians. It starts at noon outside the Freedom Center, but she says people can do it on their own time, at their own pace.

