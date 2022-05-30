© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Pictures: Memorial Day in Eden Park

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published May 30, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
Man in fatigues - seen from the back - salutes as military branch flags are displayed.
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
The annual memorial in Eden Park is hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 10.

Flags, music, remembrances, tributes and tears all mixed Monday as people marked Memorial Day in Cincinnati's Eden Park.

Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 10 hosts the annual ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans memorial near the water tower. The service includes a flag ceremony, placing of honor wreaths and remarks.

Memorial Day 2022 (74).jpg
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
People place USA and POW-MIA flags in the ground surrounding the memorial.

The chapter handed out eight $1000 college scholarships. Member Charlie Doan noted there was a record number of applicants this year.

This year's speaker, WCPO anchor Adrian Whitsett, spoke of his time as a Marine, reflecting that he and others who fought in Iraq were better prepared thanks to the lessons learned by those who fought in the jungles of Vietnam.

man in suit stands at microphone
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
WCPO Anchor Adrian Whitsett spoke of his time in the Marine Corps and reflected on the importance of Memorial Day.

He also acknowledged that while war casualty numbers have declined, suicide among veterans remains an issue that needs to be addressed. He noted roughly 108,000 veterans died by suicide during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

"They call us veterans," he said as tears brimmed in his eyes. "I wonder at times if we should be called survivors instead."

That, he said, gives special meaning to this day.

"We veterans and our families are here to tell the stories and keep the memories of those who sacrificed alive... And while we take the day to reflect on what they mean to us, we also need to celebrate their living, and ours.

"If we don't," he asked, "what's the point of their sacrifice to keep us all free."

four men in fatigues attach USA flag to flag pole.
1 of 5  — Memorial Day 2022 (18).jpg
Members of the VVA Chapter 10 color guard post the colors.
Tana Weingartner
Korean War veteran waves as the crowd around him applauds.
2 of 5  — Memorial Day 2022 (11).jpg
Franklin Wallace is acknowledged as the lone Korean War veteran attending this year's ceremony.
Tana Weingartner
crowd stands with hands on hearts
3 of 5  — Memorial Day 2022 (29).jpg
Following the posting of the colors, the crowd participated in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Tana Weingartner
Man and young woman pose with award certificate
4 of 5  — Memorial Day 2022 (36).jpg
VVA Chapter 10 awarded eight $1000 college scholarships. Part of the application criteria is a having a family member who served in the Armed Forces.
Tana Weingartner
man in fatigues in profile
5 of 5  — Memorial Day 2022 (55).jpg
A member of the VVA Chapter 10 color guard looks on as the annual Memorial Day ceremony takes place in Eden Park.
Tana Weingartner

Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
