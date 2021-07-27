-
The pomp and circumstance is missing from Memorial Day 2020. Gone - for now - are the color guards, parades and community gatherings to honor and remember…
-
In any other year, AAA releases predictions about travel and gas prices for Memorial Day weekend and the summer vacation season. But this isn't any other…
-
Ahead of Memorial Day, Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman joined in introducing legislation to honor veterans. The Fallen Warrior Battlefield…
-
Veterans, family members and the community gathered across the Tri-State this holiday weekend to remember those who served their country but didn't return…
-
Last Monday, we all stopped to recognize Memorial, or Decoration, Day.In the process of research for his 2001 book, "Race and Reunion," Yale Historian…
-
Every Memorial Day, the members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 10 gather at the Vietnam War Memorial - their memorial - in Eden Park. The program…
-
The 3rd Annual Nowhere Else Festival, a celebration of music and art, held on the Clinton County property of acclaimed band Over the Rhine, happens again…
-
American and POW-MIA flags cover every inch of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Eden Park. Men, women and children place them solemnly, some with tears in…
-
Captain Shirley A. May kept her remarks brief Monday morning, but her message was clear. One of the best ways to honor the fallen this Memorial Day is by…
-
Roads are expected to be jam packed this weekend with almost 90 percent of the more than 38 million Americans traveling by car. In Ohio 1.4 million people…