Memorial Day message: 'We highly resolve these dead shall not have died in vain'

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 10, held its annual Memorial Day commemoration in Eden Park Monday. Dozens turned out to honor those who gave their lives in service with the U.S. military.

This year's guest speaker was Steven J. Schad, president of Roger Bacon High School and a retired Lt. Col. in the Marine Corps. He cited Abraham Lincoln's famous Gettysburg Address in his remarks to the audience.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU Retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, Roger Bacon High School President Steven J. Schad was the guest speaker.

"On Memorial Day, people visit cemeteries and memorials to honor the fallen by placing flags and flowers and wreaths on graves. Communities host memorial services and ceremonies, like this one, to remember those who have died in service. I challenge each one of you to take time to reflect on the meaning of this day and the sacrifices made by those who served," he said. "I ask you to renew your commitment that, as Lincoln nobly said so long ago, we highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain."

Schad closed by paraphrasing a message he says Roger Bacon frequently imparts upon its alumni — that the school was built on the shoulders of giants.

"The men and women of our military who sacrificed their lives for our freedom are America's giants," he told the gathering. "Today, we remember them in our prayers and our thoughts. Let their sacrifices guide our actions into the future."

The crowd consisted of a few Korean War and post-9/11 veterans but was, as usual, largely Vietnam-era veterans. Chapter President Forrest Brandt encouraged those in the audience to reach out to their legislators in Washington, D.C., to urge them to maintain support for veterans and veterans services.

During the ceremony, the chapter handed out its annual scholarships, which, to date, it says total more than $90,000. Recipients must be military members or have a family member who served in order to qualify.

Held each year at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial across from the Eden Park Overlook, the event includes a flag raising, posting of service flags, honor wreaths, a flag tribute, a rifle salute, a guest speaker, and patriotic music provided by the University of Cincinnati Bearcat bands.

There also was a moment of quiet reflection where audience members were encouraged to call out the names of loved ones and friends whom they wanted to remember and honor on this Memorial Day.

Dozens of names were spoken aloud.

