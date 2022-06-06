© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

ODOT wants feedback on pedestrian bridge replacement options

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published June 6, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT
two pedestrian bridges with Cincinnati skyline in distance
Courtesy
/
ODOT

The Ohio Department of Transportation is gathering feedback on two proposals to replace the pedestrian bridges connecting Mt. Adams to Downtown.

ODOT is hosting a virtual Open House through July 15 on options for constructing a single pedestrian bridge to replace the existing two built in the 1960s connecting Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams with E. Court Street in downtown Cincinnati.

"The current bridges, they're serviceable and they're still viable structures, but there is some deterioration taking place," says Kathleen Fuller with ODOT District 8. "We're trying to address the bridges for the safety of those using the structures as well as those traveling underneath the bridges. Again, while they're still in serviceable condition, they do have some deterioration issues, and that's what we're trying to address."

Fuller says the bridges get a good amount of use so it makes sense to replace them.

"Knowing that they are very much in use by people, we want to make sure that we provide safe structures — whatever option that we choose — that we have a safe structure that will be continued to be used for years," Fuller says.

The cost of the first alternative is estimated at $4.7 million. The estimated cost of alternative two is $4.1 million. Fuller says work would likely begin in spring of 2026 and wrap up that fall.

Alternative 1

The first option would be built just south of the existing bridges, linking Van Meter and Court streets, crossing over I-71, I-471 and Gilbert Ave.

option 1.JPG
Courtesy
/
ODOT
bewers1clqpacucx1j2v_1000_1000.JPG
Courtesy
/
ODOT
Artist rendering of Alternative 1

Alternative 2

The second option would shift the east end of the bridge to the south on Van Meter, connecting to Eggleston at Sentinel St.

ugpam0wjxooospkkqkvx_1000_1000.JPG
Courtesy
/
ODOT
Alternative 2
oxu7x87ralvb9ok7gutx_1000_1000.JPG
Courtesy
/
ODOT
Artist rendering of Alternative 2

Comparison

chart comparing existing bridge with two options
Courtesy
/
ODOT

Here's a link to the survey.

Tags

Local News newsletterLatest NewsOhio Department of Transportation
Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
See stories by Tana Weingartner