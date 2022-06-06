ODOT wants feedback on pedestrian bridge replacement options

The Ohio Department of Transportation is gathering feedback on two proposals to replace the pedestrian bridges connecting Mt. Adams to Downtown.

ODOT is hosting a virtual Open House through July 15 on options for constructing a single pedestrian bridge to replace the existing two built in the 1960s connecting Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams with E. Court Street in downtown Cincinnati.

"The current bridges, they're serviceable and they're still viable structures, but there is some deterioration taking place," says Kathleen Fuller with ODOT District 8. "We're trying to address the bridges for the safety of those using the structures as well as those traveling underneath the bridges. Again, while they're still in serviceable condition, they do have some deterioration issues, and that's what we're trying to address."

Fuller says the bridges get a good amount of use so it makes sense to replace them.

"Knowing that they are very much in use by people, we want to make sure that we provide safe structures — whatever option that we choose — that we have a safe structure that will be continued to be used for years," Fuller says.

The cost of the first alternative is estimated at $4.7 million. The estimated cost of alternative two is $4.1 million. Fuller says work would likely begin in spring of 2026 and wrap up that fall.



Alternative 1

The first option would be built just south of the existing bridges, linking Van Meter and Court streets, crossing over I-71, I-471 and Gilbert Ave.

Artist rendering of Alternative 1

Alternative 2

The second option would shift the east end of the bridge to the south on Van Meter, connecting to Eggleston at Sentinel St.

Artist rendering of Alternative 2

Comparison

Here's a link to the survey.

