Homeowner assistance expo will connect residents to resources, including $4M in mortgage aid

A homeowner assistance expo Wednesday night aims to connect Hamilton County residents with dozens of resources.

The event will include organizations to help with things like home repair and even bank representatives to talk to prospective home buyers.

Country Treasurer Jill Schiller says the goal is to have everything in one place.

"When we have one need, we often have a bunch of other needs that are unaddressed, and so we're trying to blanket as much as we can here," Schiller said. "There might be help available to folks that they don't even know that they need, but that they qualify for."

County Commissioners set aside $5 million in federal stimulus over a year ago to be used for mortgage, property tax, and utility bills. About $4 million is still available. Staff from Job and Family Services will be on hand to help with applications.



Event details

When: Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Community Action Agency (1740 Langdon Farm Road)

Organizations involved: Hamilton County Treasurer Jill Schiller, Community Action Agency, Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Pro Seniors, Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati, Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, Working in Neighborhoods, Hamilton County Job & Family Services, People Working Cooperatively, Greater Cincinnati Water Works, Fifth Third Bank, Duke Energy, Guardian Savings Bank, First Financial Bank, and Huntington.

