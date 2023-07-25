Dean Regas is leaving the Cincinnati Observatory. He's been the astronomer there since 2000. During his tenure, Regas was host of PBS's Star Gazers and wrote six books, as well as more than 160 articles for the magazines Sky & Telescope and Astronomy.

"We thank Dean for his leadership, commitment, vision, and legacy of engagement with the Greater Cincinnati community and beyond," Observatory Executive Director Anna Hehman says. "We're extremely proud of his accomplishments and his contributions to raising the visibility of The Observatory over the years. We wish Dean the best in his future endeavors."

Hehman says the Observatory will make additional leadership announcements in the weeks to come. In the coming months, she says they will search for a new outreach astronomer, and will share more news when it is available.

Regas says he'll make a full statement about his departure after his last day, Aug. 3. He will continue to host WVXU's Looking Up podcast.

