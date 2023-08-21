Cincinnati infectious disease researcher is singing a new tune

For years, WVXU has covered Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum's scientific side, including his groundbreaking HIV research and COVID discoveries. But Fichtenbaum also has a musical side, and on Aug. 29 will release his second album under the performing name of Carl Jack.

The Road Less Taken covers love, peace and science with lyrics like:

LISTEN: After decades of efforts, researchers hope they're closer to a functional cure for HIV

"Can't we all just get along? We gotta find a way, hey, hey. Some speak with passion. Some speak with pain. Some cut you down because of your name."

"When we were young, we could dance all night, bursting with passion, so full of life."

"It's been some kind of crazy. Things don't seem right lately. It feels like it's all coming apart. I don't know about maybe. Life seems awful shaky. Got to find a way to heal my heart."

Carl Jack describes his music as Americana with influences from pop, gospel and rhythm and blues. Some say he sounds like a mix between Jim Croce and John Denver. There's also a little Jimmy Buffet in there.

Believe it or not, Carl's parents were slightly disappointed when he decided to be a doctor instead of becoming — in their words — a song and dance man. He was classically trained on the violin and taught himself to play the banjo, guitar and harmonica. He's been writing songs since he was 16, but only recently recording albums, at the urging of his kids.

LISTEN: Can 20th century 'sick rooms' help stop the spread of disease today?

"Basically I'm a storyteller, and the melodies and the words kind of come together," he says. "I'm interested in healing minds, bodies and souls, and so music I feel is a real part of that and is sometimes even the best medicine."

His website has links to tracks from his first album and upcoming performances.

