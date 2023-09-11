Beloved Cincinnati ice cream shop is scooping up new branding

Historic Cincinnati ice cream parlor Aglamesis Bros. is updating its look and brand. The company, founded in 1908, is unveiling the new branding and a refreshed storefront this week at its flagship location in Oakley.

"Our commitment to crafting exquisite treats using time-honored techniques and original recipes remains unwavering," third generation Aglamesis President Randy Young writes in a release. "This rebranding is a tribute to our heritage, a celebration of our community and an invitation to new generations to savor the flavors that have stood the test of time."

Aglamesis says the rebranding maintains the "classic elegance" patrons recognize, while embracing more modern elements designed to attract a wider customer base. The rebranding was designed by Cincinnati-based brand and marketing firm, Brandience.

General Manager Kristi Weissman says the new font hearkens back to the original cursive while being a more modern take.

"We definitely think that the lettering that Brandience created for us is really striking," she explains. "It's really bold — and Aglamesis is a very hard Greek name to pronounce anyway, so adding that cursive to it, if you don't know the name, you might never figure out what it is — so this still is a very nice, nostalgic font, but it's very clear and bold and refreshed."

FROM NPR: Twinkies are sold! J.M. Smucker scoops up Hostess Brands for $5.6 billion

Weissman says one goal is making sure people know the next generation of family members are committed to the business.

"Our history is so important to us. It's part of our story," she tells WVXU. "It's part of what connects us to the community and how we have such a great relationship in Cincinnati, but we want to make sure that we still are relevant."

She sees the rebranding as their re-commitment to the quality of the product, too.

One thing that isn't changing is the well-known pink color scheme.

"Absolutely. We could never do away with the pink," she says.

Aglamesis has two locations: the Madison Road flagship and another on Montgomery Road. Weissman isn't ruling out expansion someday.

"It's not off the table but we're just happy to knock this one project off first. It's definitely been a lot of work putting into it, so we're excited to just kind of let this ride for a little bit before we tackle the next thing."

