It's Oktoberfest season in Zinzinnati

The Tri-State loves a good festival — especially a German one. Oktoberfest season begins in late August and runs through Oct. 1 this year. The region's largest such festival, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, is Sept. 14 - 17, 2023. It's billed as America's largest Oktoberfest.

After several years on Second and Third streets, the festival is back on Fifth St. this year, reaching from Main St. to Sentinel.

"Second and Third streets served us well over the years, but we can activate some of the spaces within Fifth Street a little bit more uniquely," says Marketing Manager Brad Mason. "You'll find some places where there's little nooks and crannies (where) you can go experience different things."

Event organizers estimate some 700,000 people attend each year, consuming 87,542 metts, 64,000 sauerkraut balls, 80,500 bratwurst, and lots and lots of bier. New this year is a family friendly area; it can be found in the Snyder's of Hanover sponsored tent.

"At a lot of events like this you have places where it just doesn't seem like kids have an area to go, so we're happy to partner with them to have a new area that has some games going on, and a little bit more of a fun and family-friendly environment," Mason says.

"We've got a new sports zone that's going to have a big LED board on it to watch all the sporting action over the weekend," Mason adds.

The annual event returns to the four-day format on Thursday, Sept. 14, with an opening ceremony at 4 p.m.

Organizers say event highlights include:



Running of the Wieners — Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:30 a.m.

— Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:30 a.m. Stein Hoist Challenge — Friday, September 15, 4 p.m.

— Friday, September 15, 4 p.m. Oktoberfest Best Dressed Contest — Friday, September 15, 8 p.m.

— Friday, September 15, 8 p.m. Oktoberfest Processional — Saturday, September 16, 12 p.m.

— Saturday, September 16, 12 p.m. Chicken Dance — Saturday, September 16, 4 p.m.

— Saturday, September 16, 4 p.m. Bengals Tailgate Rally — Sunday, September 17, 10 a.m.

Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department will lead this year's Chicken Dance.

"This year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will mark the last event for Captain Eric Tombragel who has served on the Cincinnati Fire Department for 33 years with the last seven as Fire Captain for special events," event organizers state.

Earlier this week, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced a new leader for the department, choosing someone from outside the city. Current Dallas Fire Department Assistant Chief Frank McKinley will start as CFD chief Oct. 9. He served 28 years with Dallas.



Full Oktoberfest Zinzinnati event hours

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 | 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 | 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 | 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Metro information

Metro is offering its services as an alternative to driving and parking Downtown this weekend. There is now 24-hour service on certain routes and expanded weekend service and increased frequency, the transit agency says in a release.

"Plan ahead for Oktoberfest street closures along 5th St. between Walnut & Columbia Parkway. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 14 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, all routes served by Government Square area’s E & F will board and deboard at Area’s A, B & C."



Street closures

From the city of Cincinnati:

A marked detour will be in place directing motorists to northbound I-71 and I-471. The following streets closed Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 9:00 a.m. and will remain closed until Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:00 a.m.: