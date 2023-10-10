Something to howl about: Capitoline Wolf statue is returning to Eden Park

A dedication date is set for a replacement Capitoline Wolf statue in Eden Park. The Cincinnati Parks Foundation says a ceremony is planned for Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

The original depicting the she-wolf nursing the Roman mythological twins Romulus and Remus was stolen in June 2022.

"We are so excited to have been working with the Sons and Daughters of Italy over the last year on this project," says Cincinnati Parks Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Hafner Spieser. "We expect a lot of Italians to join us in Walnut Hills at Eden Park and celebrate with us. It's through their being able to track down where the original casts were for the statue that helped us do this project, in addition to the many donors who made it possible."

Courtesy / Sons and Daughters of Italy Cincinnatus Lodge #1191 The new statue is unpacked after being shipped from Italy.

The bronze statue was discovered missing on the morning of June 17, 2022, severed at the paws. The thieves haven't been caught, nor the missing statue found.

RELATED: Bronze wolf statue gifted to Cincinnati from Rome during Mussolini's reign has been stolen

Shortly after the theft, members of the Sons and Daughters of Italy Cincinnatus Lodge #1191 reached out to the Parks Foundation to arrange a fundraising campaign to replace the statue. The United Italian Society was also involved in the project.

They tracked down a similar statue in Florence, Italy, which turned out to have the exact measurements as the one in Cincinnati, explains Joe Mastruserio, president of the Cincinnatus Lodge. He says they worked with a foundry and artists in Florence to have a new statue cast and shipped to the United States.

Courtesy / Sons and Daughters of Italy Cincinnatus Lodge #1191 An artist welds the new statue to the old base.

"The statue is a depiction of the founding of Rome, and it's been a part of the Italian community here in Cincinnati for a long time," says Mastruserio, in explaining why replacing the statue was important to members of local Italian heritage groups.

"Besides just being a a beautiful piece of public art, it did have some historical significance to the Italian community here, especially after there were calls to have it removed as all those statues were back during World War II. And luckily, people understood the difference ... it's not a fascist symbol," he says.



Did the original statue come from Mussolini?

The story of the original project has been muddled over the years, leading to controversy, which some theorized could have been the motivation behind the theft.

The statue is an exact replica of Lupa Capitolina, also referred to as the Lupa Romana, at the Musei Capitolini in Rome. It was a gift to the city of Cincinnati from the city of Rome in 1931. Since the gift was sent during the time when dictator Benito Mussolini was in power, over time it was thought and said by some to have been a gift from Mussolini himself.

RELATED: The history of Eden Park's rules and regulations

The Parks Foundation and the Sons and Daughters of Italy say that's not true.

"The Sons of Italy are the ones that requested the statue back in 1929," Mastruserio points out, noting the organization still has archival paperwork showing they made the request. "At the time, Mussolini was not the monster he turned into."

Courtesy / Sons and Daughters of Italy Cincinnatus Lodge #1191 Artists at work in Italy.

Additionally, Mastruserio says, the statue was a gift from the governor of Rome, Francesco Boncompagni Ludovisi, not Mussolini.

"That's a very actually interesting story because he didn't see eye to eye with Mussolini. Mussolini got rid of him after a while because they disagreed on a lot of things. ... And he actually helped with the [World War II] invasion plans with the Allies. They used his home... He donated [his home] to the Red Crossto use as a hospital for the Allied soldiers when they came in."

New signage will be added near the statue explaining its provenance. There will be new lighting, too, according to Hafner Spieser, to deter a repeat theft.

