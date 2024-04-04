Covington's Goebel Pool will likely stay closed for good

Goebel Pool in Covington probably won't reopen for the season — or ever again. It's going to be eliminated in a few years as part of the Brent Spence Bridge companion bridge project. But until then, Neighborhood Services Director Brandon Holmes says an estimate for repairs two years ago ran around $750,000.

"When I learned about how much water was leaking this year and the true magnitude of what was going to need to happen this year, including roof repairs to the facility to open it," Holmes says. “From my perspective, it was a no-brainer, and fiscally responsible to make the recommendation to close the pool."

The pool is leaking about 50,000 gallons a week.

Holmes says not only would it cost a lot to fix the problems, but there are regular operational costs.

"It doesn't mean we're done with pools in Covington, because we have lots of other opportunities for our youth," he says, pointing to the Olympic-sized Randolph Pool, and the Cappel water park/splash pad in Latonia.

The final decision will be made by the Covington Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.

