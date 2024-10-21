© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Victims of domestic violence, other crimes can vote without revealing their address

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published October 21, 2024 at 12:40 AM EDT
A woman in a red shirt and black gloves sits at a table, looking at papers.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
At the Hamilton County Board of Elections, workers process vote-by-mail applications. There are an equal number of Democrats and Republicans in this department, but they do not handle the ballot requests from people in the Safe at Home program.

Survivors of domestic violence can still vote in elections without fear of disclosing their location to an abuser. The Safe at Home program is administered through Secretary of State's offices across the country. Anyone who’s been a victim of stalking, human trafficking, rape, or domestic violence can apply.

Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland says it's a secure process.

“Their information is removed from our voter registration database,” she says. “So no one can access their information, not through a public records request. It’s not placed on our website. In fact, even the bipartisan teams here cannot access that information.”

RELATED: Election 2024: Voter guide for Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio

Poland says only the director and deputy director of the Board of Elections can send a ballot to the voter.

Poland says if they're otherwise eligible to vote, they can register through the program without worry. Poland says participants can cast their ballot by mail, or drop it off.

The program also extends to court and property records, and the mail. Safe at Home is administered by the Secretary of State offices in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Poland says about 18 people participate in SAH in Hamilton County.
