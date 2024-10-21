Victims of domestic violence, other crimes can vote without revealing their address

Survivors of domestic violence can still vote in elections without fear of disclosing their location to an abuser. The Safe at Home program is administered through Secretary of State's offices across the country. Anyone who’s been a victim of stalking, human trafficking, rape, or domestic violence can apply.

Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland says it's a secure process.

“Their information is removed from our voter registration database,” she says. “So no one can access their information, not through a public records request. It’s not placed on our website. In fact, even the bipartisan teams here cannot access that information.”

Poland says only the director and deputy director of the Board of Elections can send a ballot to the voter.

Poland says if they're otherwise eligible to vote, they can register through the program without worry. Poland says participants can cast their ballot by mail, or drop it off.

The program also extends to court and property records, and the mail. Safe at Home is administered by the Secretary of State offices in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Poland says about 18 people participate in SAH in Hamilton County.