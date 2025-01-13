Mars will hide behind the moon Monday — and you can watch it happen

You can watch a rare lunar show in the night sky Monday.

Assuming the weather is clear, you'll be able to see the moon and Mars cross paths sometime around 9 p.m. ET.

The event, called a lunar occultation, will last a little more than an hour.

Cincinnati Observatory Astronomer Wes Ryle says it'll be easy to see Mars disappear behind the moon without a telescope.

"The nice thing about this event is that right before and right after it happens, Mars is going to be very, very close to the moon," he says. "It's really not possible to miss it. If you go out on Monday evening and just look up at the moon, Mars is going to be that bright reddish dot."

Ryle says it's a pretty unusual occurrence — even less common than solar or lunar eclipses.

"Lunar occultations — where the moon blocks out a planet — are a little bit rare," he says. "Each planet and the moon has its own path, and so to get the paths to cross just right so that you end up with the moon right on top of the planet requires some special timing. And just like with an eclipse, it also requires you to be in the right place on the Earth at the right time. For this one, this is the last one that will be visible from the main part of the United States until 2042."

It's not the only show going on up there. Ryle points out that planets are aligned in such a way that it will be possible to see several others the night of the occultation and for a while afterward.

"Over the next two months or so, a lot of the planets will be visible in the night sky," Ryle says. "Venus should be visible over in the western sky, Saturn will be next to it, and Jupiter will be up as well."