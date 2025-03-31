OKI seeks public input for plan to improve regional transportation

A major update to the region's transportation plan is almost finalized, but you still have time to weigh in.

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is in the final stages of completing its transportation improvement plan for 2026 through 2029. It's the latest version of an update to OKI's 2050 transportation plan, which is required every two years.

OKI is taking public comments on the draft plan through April 10 on its website.

It's also holding a public input session April 1 at 4 p.m. at its downtown Cincinnati office at 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 420, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. You can also access it online.

Much of the roughly $4.8 billion in federal, state, and local funds in the draft plan is for bridge and road repair, including big bridge projects like the Brent Spence and Western Hills Viaduct.

There are also 43 proposed public transit projects included and several pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure projects.

You can review the whole draft plan including breakdowns of projects in each of OKI's eight counties, here.

