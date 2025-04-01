Trump administration cuts NIOSH jobs in Cincinnati

Union representatives say the Trump administration's cuts to federal jobs have come to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health's Cincinnati office.

Hannah Echt is an employee at Cincinnati's NIOSH office. She's also a steward for the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3840. Echt said Tuesday about 165 union members, as well as some non-represented managers there, got notices their jobs were being cut. That's more than half the office's staff of roughly 300.

"This morning, as people came into the office and logged into their computes, they saw they got an email from the Department of Health and Human Services," Echt said. "Some employees were notified that a reduction in force was going to take effect June 30. And non-bargaining unit employees, management, were informed that effective today, they were being put on administrative leave."

NIOSH is responsible for research and recommendations aimed at preventing workplace illness and injury. Echt says the Cincinnati office has a variety of workers.

"We evaluate if hazards exist in a workplace and recommend ways to reduce hazards," she said. "We also have epidemiologists, we have health communications people, we have IT specialists, administrative staff who support our research and our projects."

The Trump administration has said widespread job cuts are necessary in the federal workforce to save taxpayer funds and to make the federal government more efficient. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offices in Cincinnati have already seen some of those cuts.

Other NIOSH offices also experienced cuts today, according to media reports. A NIOSH office in Pittsburgh, for example, saw about 200 job elimination notices Tuesday. AFGE says more than 800 positions across the institute are being cut — roughly two-thirds of its workforce.

Those cuts are part of a larger effort to eliminate as many as 10,000 jobs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this year, NBC News reports.

Read more:

