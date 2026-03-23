Kentucky Emergency Management Operations Center will now be staffed with a National Weather Service Meteorologist

Severe weather moved across the commonwealth March 15-16. Winds were forecast up to 75 mph, and after conducting a survey of affected areas, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down and traveled more than 43 miles across Grayson, Hardin, and Meade counties.

The tornado was estimated to have winds of 110 miles per hour. This tornado and the accompanying storms caused damage across multiple counties, including downed trees, structural damage to barns and roofs, and power outages that reached 38,600 at their peak.

The National Weather Service is placing meteorologists in every state's emergency management operations center. Kentucky has been prone to natural, weather-related events, with 15 federally declared disasters over the past six years.

During a recent press conference, Governor Andy Beshear said this new position will be a serious help during severe weather situations.

"His new role is based at the Kentucky EOC. It includes working alongside the team to conduct special briefings for state agencies and provide support on blue-sky days, major weather events, and everything in between."

National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Wilson will fill the role after working for the NWS for over five years in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Governor Beshear said this addition is a welcome boon for the agency and Kentucky.

"This is a resource that we've desperately needed. We're glad we have it. There is more support we get from the National Weather Service, but this is a good day for us being prepared for what comes next."

Kentucky is one of the first states in the country to get this new position.



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