Former Reds All-Star thanks Cincinnati for his 'time' here

Joey Votto hasn't been a Red since 2023, but he hasn't forgotten Cincinnati. The former franchise player has donated a large, bright red, custom-built street clock outside Great American Ball Park.

The clock pedestal is 16 feet, 8 inches tall and has four, 36‑inch dials. It was built by the Verdin Company and has been installed on Crosley Terrace. A bronze plaque at the base reads: “Thank you Cincinnati” with Votto’s signature underneath it.

He says he wants the gift to add charm and mystique to the Reds’ experience.

“There will continue to be massive moments happening at the ballpark in the future, and people making new memories,” Votto says. “I hope that I can still be part of it in some way, knowing the clock adds character to this special place.”

Cincinnati Reds / provided Cincinnati company Verdin made the 16 foot, 8 inch clock.

Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini says the club is proud and grateful for the gift.

“Joey made us proud every time he stepped onto the field. And this one-of-a-kind gift from him will continue to inspire and excite everyone who sees it.”

Votto joined the Reds organization in 2002 and spent his entire 17-year Major League career with them, earning six All-Star appearances and the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player Award.

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