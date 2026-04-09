Metro bus signage is getting a glow-up

If you've been thinking about taking the bus more often, consider this a sign.

Metro unveiled the first of thousands of new bus stop signs in Clifton Thursday.

The redesign led by students and faculty with the University of Cincinnati's School of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning features larger, clearer markings, braille for people who are blind or have low vision, and QR codes for real time updates.

The project, partially funded by state and federal grants, is part of a larger effort to improve service for current riders and attract more people to take the bus, Metro Board Chair Blake Ethridge said.

"Clearer signage means easier navigation for riders," he said. "Reflective materials and larger route numbers mean better visibility and better safety. As part of this same effort, new benches and shelters are being added across the entire system. This improves comfort and accessibility."

The initiative comes as Metro has rolled out increased service on a number of routes, including adding new routes and the introduction of a bus rapid transit service on Reading Road and Hamilton Avenue in 2027 and 2028. Those improvements, called Reinventing Metro, are largely funded by a countywide sales tax voters approved in 2020. The tax also funds road and bridge improvements along Metro routes.

The new sign unveiled outside DAAP on Clifton Avenue is the first of many, transit officials say. Metro project lead Steve Anderson said crews will soon be busy installing them across the region.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "So, we've got one down. Team, we've got about 3,699 more to go."

DAAP Dean Stephanie Pilat said participating in the project was a great opportunity for students.

"Students come to DAAP here at UC because they want to use their creativity and their imagination to change the world, to make it a better place," she said. "This partnership with Metro has given them the opportunity to do that in ways they can point to all over the city and say, 'I had a part in that.' "

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