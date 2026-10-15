False alarm prompts brief lockdown at Miami University

Miami University Police found no active threat after a brief campus lockdown this afternoon on the Oxford campus.

The university issued an emergency alert around 2 p.m., prompted by reports of possible gunfire near McGuffey Hall.

A statement from a university spokesperson says campus police responded within one minute, along with Oxford police and Butler County Sheriff's deputies, and determined there was no threat.

"While investigating the call, OPD officers spoke to multiple witnesses who indicated that the noise was more consistent with fireworks. There was no evidence of gunfire nor were any injured parties found in the area," the university told WVXU/WMUB.

"Officers searched the building and surrounding area, identified no threat, cleared the scene, and issued an all clear message via the emergency alert system."

The university issued an all-clear about 30 minutes after the first alert.

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