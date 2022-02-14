Seiter family from Northern Kentucky on 'Family Feud' Tuesday

The Seiter family had so much fun playing Family Feud at Thanksgiving in 2019 that Ashley Elizabeth-Seiter McKenzie decided to apply for Steve Harvey's popular syndicated TV game show.

And that's how the Campbell County family ended up on a TV studio last June taping the episode airing 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 on WSTR-TV (Channel 64).

"Every Thanksgiving we play a board game or some sort of game, and we played Family Feud in 2019. We've been huge Family Feud fans since the early days, when (Hamilton native) Ray Combs was the host. Our family has been watching for years," says McKenzie of Union, Ky., the team captain.

She applied online in December 2019, three months before the coronavirus pandemic shut down TV production (and nearly everything else). More than a year later, the family was asked to do a Zoom audition in January 2021, and a taping last June with Harvey in an Atlanta TV studio.

Appearing with her on the show will be her mother Connie Seiter and cousin Rob Haubner, both from California, Ky.; cousin Julie Feinauer, from Independence, Ky.; and Brad Seiter, from Alexandria, Ky.

“It was such a thrilling experience and so fun for us to do as a family. Steve Harvey was amazing. He talked with the contestants during the breaks and was funny, inspirational, and motivational," says McKenzie, a salesperson for Salesforce software.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday night for a Family Feud watch party at the Barleycorn’s in Cold Spring, 1073 Industrial Road, before the 6 p.m. broadcast.

