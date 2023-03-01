© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Enquirer moving into 312 Plum Street office

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published March 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
The new office for Cincinnati.com and the Cincinnati Enquirer.

New Downtown office a block east of former location overlooks Paycor Stadium and Fort Washington Way.

Two months after moving out of its longtime offices on 312 Elm Street, the Cincinnati Enquirer and Cincinnati.com finally are moving into office space at 312 Plum Street.

Photos were posted Wednesday on Facebook showing the new entrance and newsroom.

The Enquirer — owned by Gannett, the nation's largest newspaper chain — has been homeless since the Enquirer's 30-year lease expired for 312 Elm Street in December.

Staffers moved from the 19th floor newsroom to temporary space on the 18th floor by early December in anticipation of the move to 312 Plum Street, and vacated the building before Christmas

Six staffers in the new Enquirer newsroom Wednesday.

About 10 people were working in the new office Wednesday. Reporter Patti Gallagher Newberry posted a photo showing six staffers in the newsroom. Most of the reporters and editors have been working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without a newsroom, a staff meeting for some of the journalists has been held in Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library meeting rooms.

Beryl Love, Enquirer executive editor and market leader, said Wednesday that he could answer questions about the move on Thursday.

312 Plum St Building.jpg
The 312 Plum building is one block west of the former Enquirer/Cincinnati.com office at 312 Elm Street (far right).

In 1992, the Enquirer leased five floors at 312 Elm Street to become the signature tenant when the paper moved into the new office tower from 617 Vine St.

