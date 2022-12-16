Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission and she can discontinue chemotherapy

Just over three months after Jane Fonda announced she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the actress, activist and former fitness guru said Thursday her cancer is in remission.

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo," she said in a blog post called BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," she added. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

Fonda, 84, said her first four chemotherapy treatments had been "rather easy," with only some tiredness as a side effect. But she said her most recent treatment was more difficult and lasted for two weeks, "making it hard to accomplish anything."

Fonda, who is known for her decades of activism, began to feel better just in time to attend a rally in Washington, D.C., do some lobbying and fulfill two speaking engagements, she said.

In her September blog post announcing her diagnosis, Fonda said she expected to undergo chemotherapy for six months.

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a kind of cancer that starts in white blood cells, generally in the lymph nodes and lymphatic tissues that are part of the immune system. According to the American Cancer Society, the overall 5-year relative survival rate for people with NHL is 73%.

