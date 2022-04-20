© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Dangerous group of 'Frankenstein' opioids on Ohio's radar

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published April 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
opioids.PNG
United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
/
Fentanyl and its analogues 50 years on

Nitazenes, specifically isotonazine, are making their way into more Ohio counties

A warning issued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Wednesday cautions against an increased prevalence of nitazenes, "a group of dangerous synthetic opioids that can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl."

When comparing the first part of 2022 to last year, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) reported 143 nitazene cases in Ohio, up from 27 in 2021.

“Frankenstein opioids are even more lethal than the drugs already responsible for so many overdose deaths,” Yost says. “Law enforcement and the public need to pay attention to these emerging hazards.”

In some cases, emergency crews may have to use more doses of naloxone to reverse overdoses of nitazene, Yost says.

Where in Ohio is it?

State maps show this group of drugs is making its way into Butler, Warren and Montgomery Counties, as well as other parts of the state.

Hamilton County has had its eye on nitazenes and isotonazine (a specific kind of nitazene) since 2020.

Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan is a member of the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition and worries drug cartels might include this group of synthetic opioids in with other stuff.

"We cannot forget that these illicit drug manufacturers are always trying to find the next best drug to get people addicted to put into the U.S. market because they make money off of it," he says.

Synan cautions your first try of these types of drugs might be your last.

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
