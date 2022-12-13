Cincinnati's next council member prepares for his new job

Cincinnati’s next City Council member is getting ready for his new job a week ahead of being sworn in. Seth Walsh is replacing Congressman-elect Greg Landsman.

Council Member Reggie Harris chose Walsh to fill the vacancy. Harris says his office is helping Walsh transition in.

"The city administration will prepare an orientation that he'll be able to go through," Harris said Tuesday. "We're working with the clerk of council on all of the appropriate paperwork."

Harris says it was critical to choose someone who could hit the ground running. Walsh says his work in community development over the past 10 years has helped prepare him.

"The overwhelming feeling I have is the fact that I understand what the role is that lies ahead," Walsh said. "So like any new job, I have new job jitters but I feel really confident and excited to take it on."

Walsh will take the oath of office Dec. 19 as Landsman officially resigns. Walsh says he'll resign his current job as CEO of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation to serve on council.



More changes to come

Meanwhile, more changes are expected at City Hall in the next couple weeks.

Landsman is vacating one of the most powerful Council positions: chair of the Budget and Finance Committee.

Mayor Aftab Pureval says he’ll announce the next chair of that committee soon, noting Council Members Harris, Jeff Cramerding, Mark Jeffreys, and Meeka Owens have all expressed interest.

"So I'll be meeting with them and having conversations about their goals and their vision for the chairmanship," he said.

If either Harris or Owens are selected, that could mean new chairs for their own committees — Equitable Growth and Housing and Climate, Environment and Infrastructure, respectively.

Walsh says he's interested in serving on three committees: Budget and Finance, Equitable Growth and Housing, and Climate, Environment and Infrastructure.