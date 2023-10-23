WVXU to air forum on proposed Ohio reproductive rights constitutional amendment

Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., WVXU will air the discussion "Ohio Decides: Issue 1 Forum," a pre-recorded, hour-long program hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission in collaboration with the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, and Spectrum News. Issue 1 is the proposed constitutional amendment related to reproductive rights in Ohio.

Issue 1 would amend the state constitution to include the right to make one's own reproductive decisions. It specifically includes abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one's own pregnancy, and miscarriage care. Abortion could still be prohibited after fetal viability, except to protect the life or health of the pregnant person. According to the National Institutes of Health, viability happens around 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Supporters of the proposed amendment include Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights.

Protect Women Ohio, an anti-abortion rights coalition, is leading the campaign in opposition of Issue 1. Ohio Right to Life, Center for Christian Virtue and Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio have also all voiced opposition to Issue 1.

You can read the full amendment on the Secretary of State's website.

RELATED: What you need to know about Issue 1

The program was recorded Oct. 11 and will feature two segments: the first providing background on Issue 1, presented by journalists and a moderator; the second segment is a moderated discussion with journalists asking questions of representatives both for and against campaign. Participants include:



Moderator: Curtis Jackson, news anchor, Spectrum News 1

Jessie Balmert, Ohio government and politics reporter, Gannett newspapers

Tyler Buchanan, co-writer, Axios Columbus

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Statehouse News Bureau

"Yes" campaign representative: Desiree Tims, president/CEO of Innovation Ohio

"No" campaign representative: Mehek Cooke, spokeswoman and attorney, Protect Women Ohio

You have many options to tune in beginning at 7 p.m.:



On air at 91.7 WVXU/88.5 WMUB

Tap the play button on any WVXU web page

Ask your smartspeaker to play "WVXU"

Via our free mobile app available on Google Play or the Apple Store

If you miss the broadcast, you can catch a replay on YouTube.

