Analysis: Ohio's 2nd District GOP candidates try to out-MAGA each other in TV ads

There are three GOP candidates in the March 19 primary for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat and a whopping 11 Republicans running in the primary to replace incumbent GOP congressman Brad Wenstrup, who is retiring.

There's one big difference in the two races, aside from the number of candidates involved.

In the Senate race, two of the three candidates who have been trying to out-MAGA each other might have to scooch over to the center a bit in a general election campaign against the Democratic incumbent, Sherrod Brown.

In the 2nd Congressional District — a massive piece of real estate that includes all or parts of 15 southern Ohio counties — whoever emerges from this bedsheet ballot in the primary won't have to tone down their MAGA-ness one iota.

In the 2nd District, one of the most Republican congressional districts in this part of the country, former President Donald Trump rules.

At least a half dozen of the 11 candidates on the March 19 ballot have spent massive amounts of money (much of it their own, in some cases) on 30-second TV ads that have flooded the airwaves in three media markets — Cincinnati, Columbus and Huntington, W. Va.

LISTEN: Congressman Brad Wenstrup on why he's not seeking reelection

Here's a sampling of what's out there, with a little reality check on each:

Niraj Antani

Who he is: A state senator from Montgomery County

The message: Appealing to those who like to play with fire. Antani stands in a farm field with a massive flame thrower, a tank strapped to his back, and vows to "take a flame thrower to the Biden agenda and the weak Republicans who betray us." Then he unleashes a stream of flames on a superimposed "Biden Agenda" and promises to "bring the heat to the traitor Republicans who sell out our values." There's a clip of Trump calling Biden "the worst president in our history."

Excited to release our 2nd TV ad, “Flamethrower!” Joe Biden and establishment Republicans do nothing. In Congress, I’ll bring the heat to Biden & the Republicans who sell out our values. pic.twitter.com/2Pe5NcluLa — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) February 27, 2024

Reality check: Not quite sure where Antani found a farm field where he could play with his flame thrower. He lives in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg, which is nowhere near the 2nd Congressional District and by no means farm country. But candidates for the U.S. House aren't required to live in the districts where they are running, although it helps if they do.

Larry Kidd

Who he is: A former Jackson County Republican Party official who was a Trump delegate in 2016 and 2020.

The message: Kidd's ad says what separates him from the pack is that he "went all the way to the Supreme Court to protect Donald Trump" from being thrown off the ballot in Colorado. Kidd describes himself in the ad as "pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump."

Actions speak louder than words. I’m tired of politicians who say a lot and do very little. I’ll defend Ohio communities, our Southern border, and President Trump when I go to Congress. pic.twitter.com/aeUWpFRLYY — Larry Kidd (@LarryKidd) February 13, 2024

Reality check: None necessary. Kidd was indeed one of dozens of individuals and entities filing amicus briefs in the Supreme Court case that was decided in Trump's favor.

Tim O'Hara

Who he is: A former Marine Corps drill instructor from Hamersville in Brown County. He owns some LaRosa's Pizza franchises.

The message: Both of his ads — one of which ran during the Super Bowl — play in a kind of cartoonish way on his background as a Marine DI, with him shouting and getting in the face of a group of fake congressmen, who quake in fear at his rants. "I've never seen anything more useless than a career politician," he bellows as his subservient "politicians" struggle through a drill. "I've seen Biden move faster!"

Reality check: This would fit in an old episode of Gomer Pyle USMC, and it attracts attention. But the fact is this: If O'Hara is elected to Congress, he will be just a freshman from Hamersville, Ohio — not someone likely to make his colleagues shake in fear.

Charles Tassell

Who he is: Real estate investor and former chair of the Clermont County Republican Party.

The message: His ad begins with an image of a New York Post headline: "Adams floats idea of New Yorkers housing migrants in private residences." Tassell says "I'm not sitting by while Biden tries to dump illegals into our homes. ... Close the border ... and finish Trump's wall."

Reality check: The New York Post headline refers to Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City. President Biden has never suggested "dumping illegals into our homes." The claim has been debunked, most recently by Newsweek. As far as finishing Trump's wall, it begs the question — why didn't Trump do it himself?

David Taylor

Who he is: Owns a construction business in Clermont County.

The message: David Taylor is "a builder. A political outsider. An America First Conservative." The screen switches to an image of Trump: "Sound like anyone else we know?" Taylor goes on: "After a lifetime in construction, I know a thing or two about building a wall. And that's what I will do."

Reality check: There's no doubt he would like to build a wall at the southern border, but there is no way a freshman House member in what could well be the minority party next year is going to do that all by himself. Even if he does own a lot of construction equipment.

Shane Wilkin

Who he is: State senator from Highland County whose district includes 10 southern Ohio counties.

The message: A "grievance" ad. Playing on the longtime feeling of neglect by many in the almost always economically distressed area of southern Ohio. "They don't respect us," Wilkin says. "I'm tired of the way Washington elites treat southern Ohio." He says he is "somebody with a track record of providing results, just like President Trump."

Reality check: Probably a pretty smart way to work in the Trump angle and appeal to the resentment of southern Ohio folks against Washington politicians in general. Grievance politics is a winner in this part of the world.

RELATED: As McConnell steps back, the Kentucky GOP tries to block the governor from naming a successor

With 11 candidates running for the nomination and only one of them — Phil Heimlich — on the anti-Trump side, it won't take many voters to win this GOP primary. Theoretically, a candidate could win with just under 10% of the vote.

And there will be no running away from Trump in the fall campaign.