Evan Nolan sworn in to Cincinnati Council amid some community criticism

Evan Nolan was sworn in Thursday to Cincinnati City Council. He will complete the term of now-resigned Council member Reggie Harris, who left to take a federal housing job.

Nolan said it's an honor to have the opportunity.

"It's something I've dreamed about my whole life," he said. "And throughout my career [I] have sought out opportunities to give back and help make Cincinnati a better place."

Council member Meeka Owens appointed Nolan to the vacancy, and the choice has been criticized by some. Harris is Black and openly gay; Nolan is white and straight. The choice flips the racial majority on Council from Black to white.

Cincinnati NAACP President Joe Mallory released a statement expressing he is "deeply disappointed and profoundly disheartened" by the choice to appoint Nolan to Council.

"[Owens'] choice sends a harmful message — that the importance of Black representation, particularly Black male representation, can be easily disregarded," Mallory said in a statement. "By neglecting the principles of racial equity, Councilwoman Owens has reinforced the damaging notion that Black voices, experiences, and leadership are replaceable. Her failure to apply a racial equity lens in such a critical moment reveals a troubling disregard for the consequences of diminishing Black male representation. This decision is not only disappointing; it is disrespectful and cannot be overlooked."

Former Council member Chris Seelbach, who was Council's first openly LGBTQ member, shared disappointment on the social media site X (formerly Twitter): "Appointing a cis-gender, straight, white man to fill the term of Cincinnati's first openly gay man of color is disappointing and a setback for our City," Seelbach wrote. "First time in almost 15 years that Cincinnati won't have the lived experience of an openly LGBTQ+ person on Council."

Nolan said he recognizes he was not everyone's first choice.

"A number of different communities have have reached out and made that known," he said. "All I can do is show up every day ... What's important is that we are open minded and that we listen and that we continue to engage, and when you notice someone is not engaging, that you find a way to reach out and engage those folks. And that's my commitment to you, that I will continue to do that, that I will put in the work."

Owens also addressed the controversy in comments after Nolan's swearing-in.

"It is not lost on me that this decision has been met with criticism by some, and I hear these criticisms and I do not dismiss them," Owens said. "At the same time, votes do not happen across racial or gender lines. We vote as a council, and I'm confident that Evan will be an amazing partner."

Mayor Aftab Pureval responded to the criticism in a statement. He said he's confident Evan Nolan will be a great Council member and a strong public servant, but he takes seriously criticism from the NAACP and community leaders: "It’s a big deal to flip the majority representation of Council. While I was not involved in the pick, folks have voiced frustration and asked legitimate questions about how that decision happened. These concerns have made it clear that we need a conversation about reforming how replacements are made. And I intend to lead that in partnership with Council. Building real equity and strong representation has been a priority in City Hall since taking office, not just through rhetoric but tangible decisions. I will continue working with the community and our partners to further our commitment to empowering voices and driving equity. Along with Council, it’s an absolute must that we maintain and live up to the values our constituents expect."

Nolan will serve on two committees: Budget and Finance and Equitable Growth and Finance. He will serve through the end of 2025 and says he plans to run in next year's Council election to win a full two-year term.